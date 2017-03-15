Rahul’s structural change? Congress’s Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar offers to quit

Lucknow, March 15: Actor turned Politician and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post after party’s poor performance in recently concluded assembly elections.

“I could not live up to the expectation, I was given responsibility but I could not fulfill it, I accept it” The Uttar Pradesh Congress President said to media reporters.

So, now one question is arousing that is this the ‘structural change’ Rahul Gandhi spoke of yesterday?

After the massive failure in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections where it had forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress vice-president said yesterday that there was a need to make structural and organisational changes in the party.

Related to the power battle in the states Manipur and Goa, where the Indian National Congress won the majority of assembly seats but the Bharatiya Janata Party staked claim to form the government, Rahul Gandhi said the Bharatiya Janata Party is misusing money for power.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “stealing” the mandate of people and “undermining democracy” in these states by use of money power. He alleged that the Goa Governor acted in a “partisan” manner.

“They are saying that it is okay for them to misuse the office of the Governor…In the 2 states where we won, democracy has been undermined by BJP using financial power, money. That is what is happening. The mandate of the people of Goa and Manipur has been stolen by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he told reporters outside Parliament on Yesterday.

After his party may have just lost its significance in Uttar Pradesh did not affect Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar’s holi celebrations. He elebrated Holi in all its colors in Mumbai even as party members announced resignations in other parts of the country.

With the huge defeat in assembly elections, the Congress party has been reduced to a non-entity in Uttar Pradesh within the largest number of constituencies.

Raj Babbar’s mood was definitely not indicative of what the national party Congress’ mood is currently.