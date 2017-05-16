IT raid at 22 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with benami land deals linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, May16:The Income Tax department is conducting raids at 22 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with benami land deals linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The department searches come just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accused Lalu,his MP-daughter Misa Bharti and his two sons, both Bihar government ministers, of being involved in corrupt land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that these transactions were a case of “quid pro quo” as they date back to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister, and dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against him

Lalu’s RJD is a constituent of Bihar’s ruling coalition led by Kumar. His sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are ministers in the government.

Lalu’s official residence was the address of the owners of the firms allegedly floated by his family members, he said

Prasad had also urged the Election Commission to act against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, saying she did not disclose the details of these assets in her Rajya Sabha election affidavit.

“The politics of Lalu Prasad has become politics of loot land worth crores of rupees was grabbed for a pittance,” he said.

‘VADRA MODEL OF DEVELOPMENT’

This was “Vadra model of development”, Ravi Shankar said, referring to dubious land deals allegedly involving Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra

One such land deal involving Lalu Prasad and his family members is in Bijwasan in Delhi, he said. “We expect the central government to take appropriate action,” he added.

All the companies owned by Lalu Prasad’s family members for the purpose of these land transactions had no employees, no business activities and no turnover, Prasad claimed.

Bihar’s biggest shopping mall spread over 7.5 lakh square feet is coming up in Patna as part of such dubious transactions, the minister said.