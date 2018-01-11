Raids at ‘brothel spa’: Police rescued 2 girls and took three persons into custody

Hyderabad, Jan 11: The Special Operations Teams of Madhapur on Wednesday conducted a raid at a brothel, Rain Spa, in Ayyappa Society and rescued two girls and took three persons into custody. Officials seized cash, mobile phones, and a swiping machine from the place.

The arrested were identified as Sunil Naik, 22, K. Prathap, 48, and Abhishek Jain, 24. The owners of the spa and organizers, Vishnu and Abhi, are absconding.

“We conducted the raids based on a tip-off on Wednesday. The organizers have set up a spa board and were running a brothel. We rescued two victims from Mumbai and Gujarat and sent them to rescue home,” said SOT inspector S. Gangadhar.

The arrested were handed over to the Madhapur police and a hunt is on to nab the main organizers.