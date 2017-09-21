 IT raids in houses and offices of SM Krishna’s Son-in-Law VG Siddhartha in Karnataka

September 21, 2017 | By :
 IT raids in houses and offices of SM Krishna's Son-in-Law VG Siddhartha in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Karnataka, September 21: The Income Tax Department conducted raids in the houses and offices of senior Bhartiya Janta Party leader SM Krishna’s son-in-law and Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha.According to reliable sources, the searches are ongoing at the firms and properties belonging to VG Siddhartha across the country.

The Coffee Day Square that is located in Bengaluru and the headquarters of Cafe Coffee Day outlets is also being searched. Searches are being conducted at over 20 locations including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur. VG Siddhartha is known for being the founder-owner of the chain of Cafe Coffee Day outlets. The Cafe Cofee Day is India’s largest coffee retail chain. He is the Chairman of the Board and Managing Director since January 17, 2015. VG Siddhartha founded Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Company Limited in 1992. The Karnataka businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister and SM Krishna who quit Congress and joined the BJP in March in 2017.

Tags: ,
Related News
Bengaluru IT Raids: Siddaramaiah terms raids against his minister as ‘undemocratic’
IT raids in Bengaluru: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejects opposition’s witch hunt charge
Congress' problems begin and end at the top
Dear Congress leaders, Your partie’s problems begin and end at the top level
Is SM Krishna looking for some ‘key’ positions in politics at this age?
SM Krishna’s BJP-joining programme postponed due to the death of his sister
Former Bengaluru CM S M Krishna set to join the BJP this week
Top