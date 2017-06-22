Railway Board sends a circular to zonal railway offices requesting all staff including motormen and guards to practice yoga

On the third International Yoga Day, the Railway Board sent a circular to zonal railway offices requesting all staff including motormen and guards to practise yoga.

Wednesday marked the conclusion of a 21-day yoga workshop that was started by Central Railway officials on June 1. All senior railway officials, officers and staff participated in activities organised on yoga day.

Central Railway General Manager Devendra Kumar Sharma said, “The purpose of International Yoga Day is to promote yoga and make it a part and parcel of everyone’s daily routine. The benefits of a yoga are many. Our staff members and officers should practise yoga.” Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the yoga day celebrations at K.J. Somaiya College.

Railway authorities have planned to increase their efforts to promote. A senior railway official said, “The frontline staff of the Railways cater to nearly 75 lakh passengers every day. This might create stress and lead to diseases. So we are planning to organize yoga sessions on a regular basis.” Western Railway officials also organised yoga sessions for its employees at the motormen’s lobby and stations such as Matunga Road, Valsad, and Bandra. Ravindra Bhakar, chief public relations officer, Western Railway, said, “Yoga works as a stress buster.”