Railway cancels a few services in Kerala, other North-Eastern states due to heavy rain

Kerala/ North East, September 19: A few trains have cancelled their service due to heavy rain in North Eastern states.

Guwahati-Trivandrum Express that was to leave from Guwahati on September 20th and 21st has been cancelled. Also Trivandrum-Guwahati Express that was to leave on September 24th at 12.40 in the noon has also been cancelled.

Kerala has also rescheduled its train timings. Kollam-Ernakulam (Via Alappuzha) MEMU and Ernakulam-Kollam (Via Kottayam) MEMU has cancelled its Tuesday service due to track doubling in Ambalappuzha.

Ernakulam-Kayamkulam (Via Alappuzha) Passenger will conclude its journey by reaching Alappuzha. Kayamkulam-Ernakulam will start its service from Alappuzha.

Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Netravati Express will leave the platform late by one and half hours from the scheduled time.

Tirunelveli-Jamnagar train will be kept on hold for one hour at Haripad.