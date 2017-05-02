Railway catering scam in Railways’ (CR) catering department on certain food item purchase

New Delhi, May2:The response to a recent RTI filed by an activist Ajay Bose has revealed that the Central Railways’ (CR) catering department purchased certain food items at several times their actual market price.

The RTI reply revealed that food items like 100 gram packets of Amul curd have been purchased at Rs 14 crores for around 15336 units, which comes to Rs 972 per unit for 100 gram curd. Similarly, refined oil has been purchased at Rs 253 a litre, tur dal, moong dal at RS 157 per kilogram which is several times higher than the existing market price. Cold drinks and water bottles were also purchased at prices twenty to thirty times higher than their actual price.

The Central railway base kitchen, other than supplying food to railway restaurants supplies food to long distance trains, canteens and restaurants at various stations across the central railway. The base kitchen also provides food to the Janahar gruh which is a low cost food outlet run by the railway authorities.