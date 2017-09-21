Railway employees to get 78 days salary as bonus before Dussehra

Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 21: This festive season as many as 12.3 lakh non-gazetted railway staff would get salary of 78 days as the Union Cabinet approved for a bonus for them. According to reliable sources, the bonus has been a tradition of the rail ministry to its select staff ahead of festivals.

Narendra Modi Cabinet meeting Live Updates: 12.3 lakh Railway staff to get Productivity Linked Bonus this festival… https://t.co/2jPUFTSwGe pic.twitter.com/WbfcRmpfjL — Chintan Chovatiya (@chintan124) September 20, 2017

According to official sources, the government released a statement that the payment would be made before Dussehra holidays. The government will incur an extra cost for of Rs 2,245.45 crore for distributing the bonuses. The financial implication of payment of 78 days Productivity Linked Bonus to railway employees is estimated to be Rs 2,245.45 crore.

According to media reports, the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told about the important decisions that the Union Cabinet made on Wednesday. Arun Jaitley said that “According to the formula, it was calculated to be given for 72 days but for the past six years it has been a tradition of giving them the bonus for 78 days, so the Cabinet has approved a 78 day productivity linked bonus for them.”