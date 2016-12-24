Railway engineer kidnapped for Manipur by unidentified men

IMPHAL,Dec24: An engineer of a private construction firmengaged in a railway projectwas kidnapped by unidentified men from Manipur’s Makru area in Tamenglong district on Tuesday night.

Chinmoy Gupta (50) from West Bengal was working as a project manager supervising construction work of a tunnel and a bridge of the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway project, a source said. He added that about 15 armed men whisked him away.

Manipur DGP L M Khaute told TOI on Friday that a search operation is on to rescue the engineer. Following the incident security has been beefed up in the area and its surroundings, he added.

Since the last few years, there have been cases of abduction of railway workers from project sites, prompting the government to deploy security forces along strategic locations.