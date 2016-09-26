Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurates six major rail projects in Kerala, new Tiruvalla-Chengannur line to help ease congestion

Kottayam , September 26: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today inaugurated six major Railway projects in Kerala including the dedication of the newly-built 9.6-km long Tiruvalla-Chengannur double line which would ease the heavy rail traffic congestion in the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section.

Prabhu said that the Ministry of Railways has chalked out comprehensive plan for the development of Railway through PPP and joint venture with state governments.

Prabhu also inaugurated infrastructure facilities at Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram railways stations through video conferencing from Kozhikode.

While a new platform was launched at Palakkad station, high-speed public WiFi service was made available at Thrissur station.

The minister also launched an escalator each in Thrissur and Thriruvananthapurtam stations besides laying foundation stone for the extension of Foot Overbridge at Kozhikode railway station.

Now the number of free wi-Fi enabled railway stations in the state has increasd to five.

The service was launched earlier in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode stations.