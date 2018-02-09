Railway Minister’s shocker | Blankets in trains cleaned only once in 2 months!

New Delhi, Feb 9: In what could come as an absolute shocker for passengers travelling in Indian Railways, the Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today revealed that the blankets given to Railway passengers as part of the bedding are cleaned only once in two months.

The Minister elaborated on various steps taken for ensuring quality food served on trains and steps taken to provide cleaner bedding. Under these the Minister mentions, ” Washing of bed linen (except blanket) is done after every single use. Blankets are cleaned at least once in two months,” he said.

Some steps taken for providing cleaner bedding are as below :

To improve the quality of washing of bed linen, 58 mechanized laundries have been set up in the railways, covering nearly 65 % of linen washing requirement. Most of the remaining linen is also washed in outside mechanised laundries through contracts.

Nominated storage places with facilities like racks and compactors are provided for storage of linen.

Sample checking of washed linen is done before dispatch from laundry.

Regular inspections are carried out by officers and supervisors for compliance to the norms for washing of linen items.