Railway police say Shah Rukh Khan was given permission by the Western Railway public relations officer in Mumbai to shoot or conduct promotional activities inside the train

VADODARA,June16: Five months after the stampede during Shah Rukh Khan’s film promotionled to a citizen’s death, the government railway police (GRP) submitted its investigation report to the judicial magistrate court on Thursday.

GRP said that case of causing death due to negligence and other sections of Indian Penal Code and Railway Act can be registered against the actor.

Police have said that Khan was given permission by the Western Railway public relations officer (PRO) in Mumbai to shoot or conduct promotional activities inside the train. According to the report, Khan and his team members were also told in the letter to refrain from any activity inside or outside the train that could create problem for passengers and public or create law and order problem.

“However, Khan and his team members ignored the rules and directions and acted on their own, leading to violation of rules of railway,” the report states. Police also checked the footages of CCTV provided by railway police force and videos provided by local channels in which Khan is seen throwing balls and T-shirts at the crowd, it is stated.

Police told the court that after Khan threw the balls and T-shirts chaos broke out on the platform. Two cops fainted and a citizen Farid Khan Pathan died due to heart attack in the incident. “If Khan would not have thrown anything towards the crowd, chaos would not have happened. Thus, it would be right if a complaint under sections 304(A), 304 part 2, 279, 336, 337 and 338 of IPC and sections 145, 152, 175 and 179 of the Railway Act is registered against him and owners of Excel Entertainment Private Limited,” the report suggested.