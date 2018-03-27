Railway recruitment 2018 invites applications for 885 group C posts

New Delhi, March 8: The Railway Recruitment Board under Central Railways and Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation have invited application for 885 Group C job posts in their websites.

Candidates who looking for jobs in railways can look into their respective websites cr.indiarailways.gov.in for Indian Railways and lmrcl.com for LMRC jobs and fill the application forms.

Railway Recruitment Board 2018: RRB invited application for 885 group C posts in Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS) and Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation has invited for both executive and non-executive jobs in their websites.

LMRC Recruitment 2018: The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation is looking for the candidate young, dynamic and motivated people in executive Category posts for Asst Manager (Civil), Asst Manager (Electrical) Asst Manager(S&T), Asst Manager (Architect), Asst Manager (Operations), Asst Manager (IT), Asst Manager (HR), Asst Company Secretary and Asst Manager (PR).

Jobs in LMRC also available in the Non-Executive category like Station Controller cum train Operator (SCTO), Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Jr Engineer (S&T), Office Asst (HR), Account Asst, PR Asst., Civil Maintainer, Electrical Maintainer and S&T Maintainer. The total number of jobs invited by LMRL is 385.

Salary: The pay scale for the direct recruits employees will be as per Industrial DA and other benefits include Perks etc. as per extant rules of the Corporation.

Registration ends for Online applicants on 27th of March 2018.