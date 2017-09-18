Railway reduces sleeping hours in train by one hour

New Delhi, September 18: The Indian Railways has issued a circular in which the passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 pm and 6 am to allow other passengers to sit on the seats.

The circular dated August 31, has been issued to solve the quarrel between the passengers that took place due to some of the oversleeping passengers on the middle and lower berths by reducing official sleeping hours. Until the circular was issued, the existing allowable time for sleeping was between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“Sleeping accommodation between 2200 hours and 0600 hours and sitting accommodation for the rest of the period is provided for the passengers in the reserved coaches having sleeping accommodation,” said the circular.

However, the circular makes an exemption for certain passengers. “Passengers are, however, requested to cooperate with the sick, persons with disability, and pregnant ladies in case they want to sleep beyond permissible limits,” the circular further reads.

According to reports, the new directive will help Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) to resolve disputes on board.

(ANI)