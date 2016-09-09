Railways’ flexi fares likely to boost air travel in India

New Delhi, Sep 09: It may now be cheaper to fly between most metros, with a ticket booked at the last-minute, than to take a Rajdhani, thanks to railways’ surge pricing model .

Air India, which has been selling unsold seats on its metro flights at Rajdhani II fares four hours before departure time for three months now, has decided not to follow the surge pricing model. As a result, the airline says Air India’s last-minute metro fares could now be lower than what passengers would have to pay on Rajdhani II as seats fill up.

For instance, the airline will charge Rs 2,870, Rs 2,990 and Rs 4,090 for last-minute seats on flights from Delhi to Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru respectively. “The new Rajdhani AC II fares on these routes can be as high as Rs 4,054; Rs 4,090 and Rs 5,626 respectively. The difference is stark,” an AI official said.

As per the surge pricing model, the base fare will go up by 10% for every 10% seats sold, with a cap of 1.5 times the base fare. The airline will follow regular Rajdhani AC II fares . Rajdhani AC II fares are available on AI flights on 11 important metro routes, including Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad .

While AI fares are subject to availability, almost all Indian carriers are offering hefty discounts due to the entry of new players and all airlines, old and new, are ordering and inducting aircraft by the dozen.