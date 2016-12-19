Railways minister Suresh Prabhu announced long distance train terminus and services at Kalyan
MUMBAI,Dec18: Railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday announced a new terminus for long-distance trains at Kalyan, a 130kmph superfast train from Mumbai to Goa and an all-AC Humsafar train with modern amenities from here soon.
Prabhu was speaking at a function to flag off a new train from Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur. He promised Rs 40,000 crore for city projects to develop and strengthen the rail network, provide more facilities and ensure speedy transit. It could include the Bandra-Virar and CST-Panvel elevated corridors, besides projects under MUTP-III, formulated by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, sources said.
“For those heading to Konkan or Goa, a superfast Tejas train will soon ensure you reach your destination in the fastest possible time,” he said. Expected early next year, it will be faster than Jan Shatabdi, which travels at 120kmph, officials said. Tejas will offer services such as entertainment, local cuisine and Wi-Fi. It will have TV screens on the back of each seat. The Jan Shatabdi ferries passengers to Goa in eight hours and 25 minutes.
The Humsafar train, to be launched in north India, will start from Mumbai, although Prabhu did not disclose the destination. It will have 16 AC III-tier coaches and two power cars. It could run inter-city overnight journeys and has been targeted at middle-class passengers. The train will have CCTV, global positioning system (GPS)-based passenger information, mobile and laptop charging points, integrated Braille display for the visually impaired, a smoke detection and suppression system and a high-quality exterior and interior design.