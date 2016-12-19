Railways minister Suresh Prabhu announced long distance train terminus and services at Kalyan

MUMBAI,Dec18: Railway minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday announced a new terminus for long-distance trains at Kalyan, a 130kmph superfast train from Mumbai to Goa and an all-AC Humsafar train with modern amenities from here soon.

Prabhu was speaking at a function to flag off a new train from Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur. He promised Rs 40,000 crore for city projects to develop and strengthen the rail network, provide more facilities and ensure speedy transit. It could include the Bandra-Virar and CST-Panvel elevated corridors, besides projects under MUTP-III, formulated by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, sources said.

“For those heading to Konkan or Goa, a superfast Tejas train will soon ensure you reach your destination in the fastest possible time,” he said. Expected early next year, it will be faster than Jan Shatabdi, which travels at 120kmph, officials said. Tejas will offer services such as entertainment, local cuisine and Wi-Fi. It will have TV screens on the back of each seat. The Jan Shatabdi ferries passengers to Goa in eight hours and 25 minutes.

The Humsafar train, to be launched in north India, will start from Mumbai, although Prabhu did not disclose the destination. It will have 16 AC III-tier coaches and two power cars. It could run inter-city overnight journeys and has been targeted at middle-class passengers. The train will have CCTV, global positioning system (GPS)-based passenger information, mobile and laptop charging points, integrated Braille display for the visually impaired, a smoke detection and suppression system and a high-quality exterior and interior design.

Prabhu was keen on a terminus for Kalyan and redevelopment of Thane station soon. Several outstation trains stop at Kalyan, so some could be terminated there once the terminus is built, sources said.

Prabhu also launched other facilities and train services for commuters on Sunday. “I am happy that Diva has finally got 24 fast train halts, it will ensure there is no more congestion, especially during peak hours. Besides, we are converting 12 services of 12-coach rakes to 15-coach rakes on the Western Railway suburban section; 25% more commuters can be ferried in each service.”

He also launched Wi-Fi services for commuters at Vashi, Belapur, Kurla, Mumbai CST, Byculla, Panvel, Thane and Borivli stations, platform 7 at Dadar (WR), an FOB at Mankhurd and escalators at Dadar (WR), Bhayander and Vasai Road.