Railways minister Suresh Prabhu to flag off daily express service between Punalur and Palakkad Junctio

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 19: Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu will flag off a new daily express service between Punalur and Palakkad Junction today.

He will flag off the train at a function to be held at Punalur railway station at 1430 hrs through video conferencing from Rail Bhavan, New Delhi.

In continuation of the efforts of Indian Railways in making services more accessible, the new train service has been introduced, official sources said.

The function at Punalur railway station will be held in the presence of Kerala Minister of Forests, Animal Husbandry and Zoos K Raju, Members of Parliament

The new train will reach Ernakulam before 10 am and help commuters join duty on time,” said Arjun working in a private firm in Palarivattom. “Though the arrival time of Venad Express at Ernakulam South is 9.50 am , it is seldom punctual.”

Earlier, there had been frequent altercations between commuters and railway authorities over Venad’s inordinate delay.

Starting from Punalur at 3.25 am, the train (16791) will reach Kollam at 4.55 am, Ernakulam North at 9.38 am and Palakkad at 1.20 pm. While returning, the train (16792) will leave Palakkad at 4 pm and reach Ernakulam at 7.05 pm, Kollam at 11.50 pm and Punalur at 1.20 am.

It will halt at Avaneeswaram, Kuri Halt, Kottarakkara, Ezhukone, Kundara, Kilikollur, Perinad, Munrothuruthu, Sasthamkotta, Oachira, Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Cheriyanad, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottappalam and Palakkad.

There will be 11 coaches and it will be increased if the rush is more. Though announced two months ago, it was delayed because of several reasons.