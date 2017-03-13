Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurates waiting hall at Thanjavur Railway Station

March 13, 2017 | By :
Union Railway minister Suresh Prabhu offers resignation over repeated train derailments, PM Modi asks him to wait.

Kumbakonam, Mar. 13: Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said that the greatest challenge before them is to mobilise funds and enhance revenue.
Speaking at Kumbakonam railway station in Tamil Nadu, he said the state government should associate more with the railways to implement various rail projects.
The Minister said that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of functioning, he is meeting and interacting with the maximum number of people to know local issues.
Through video-conferencing from Kumbakonam, the minister inaugurated a waiting hall at Thanjavur Railway Station at a total cost of Rs. 12 lakh. The Railway Minister also inaugurated two passenger lifts at Madurai Railway Junction station built at a cost of about Rs. 52 lakh. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Kafiyat Express derailment: Government Railway Police files FIR against dumper’s driver, contractor
Kaifiyat Express derails: 100 injured at Auriya in Uttar Pradesh, several trains diverted and cancelled
Monitoring situation of Kaifiyat Express derailment: Union Railway minister Suresh Prabhu
Robbery on Rajdhani Express, Rs 10-15 lakh estimated to be stolen
Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has launched a mega project to overhaul nearly 40,000 old coaches
Thanjavur: Paramedical Student found murdered at Lodge
Top