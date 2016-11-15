Railways to identify cost-effective energy options: Prabhu

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday emphasised the need of identifying cost-effective options to achieve and realize an energy system with least environmental impact.

“Indian Railways being a significant consumer of energy, identifying cost-effective options to achieve and realize an energy system with least environmental impacts is essential,” Prabhu said while chairing a meeting of the consultative committee of MPs for the Railways Ministry.

He also said that the Indian Railways’ “Vision 2020” document states that the key target is to utilise at least 10 per cent of its energy requirement from renewable sources.

“As a part of this, Indian Railways has planned to set up 1,000 MW solar power plant and about 200 MW of wind power plants by 2020 across zonal railways and productions units,” he added.

–IANS

aks/vd