Railways to sack 13,521 employees

Railways to sack 13,521 absentees

New Delhi, February 10: Indian Railways is planning to sack over 13,000 of its employees in the wake of increasing ‘unauthorised’ leaves.

The disciplinary action against the Group C and D employees came after railways minister Piyush Goyal asked top officials to launch a massive drive to identify long-term absentees in various railway establishments.

During the investigation, it was found that 13,521 out of 13 lakh workforce were absent from service for a long time without any authorisation.

According to the statement released by the Railways, the disciplinary action has been initiated to terminate services of unauthorized, chronic absentees.

