Rain brings back smiles on Bengalureans’ faces

Just when many thought that the city could lose its ‘AC’ tag after recording the highest temperature in 148 years, came the rain, bringing down the temperature. The much-needed rain on Monday evening brought smiles back on the faces of Bengalureans, and also memories of the Bengaluru of old.

Rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed several parts of the city. According to the Met Department, the city received rainfall of 20.3 mm till 9 p.m.

HBR Layout, Kempapura, Old Airport Road were among the localities that saw heavy rains along with high wind. The relative humidity levels rose to 86 per cent by evening.

Great contrast

“We were hoping that rain would come to our rescue, as it always has in the past. The showers on Monday were a great contrast from Sunday when the city was burning. I went out for a brief ride in the rain,” said Abhay Koushik, a college student.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 37.1 degrees Celsius

According to the BBMP, 10 trees fell in Valmikinagar, Mysore Road, Chamarajpet, Okalipuram, Sampangi Ram Nagar, Freedom Park and other areas. Traffic jams were reported on Mysuru Road, Kundanahalli, Nrupathunga Road, Victoria Road and several places on Outer Ring Road.

Two electricity feeders tripped leading to power cuts in Kumara Park West, KP Agrahara, Whitefield, Venkateshpura, Lingarajpura, Nagavara and Govindpura. The Bescom helpline received 2,751 calls on Monday .