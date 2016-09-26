Rain fury in Telangana: 1000 evacuated; Godavari in full spate

Hyderabad, Sep 26: With heavy downpour pummelling Telangana over the past few days, authorities are keeping a watch on the flood situation even as over 1,000 villagers were evacuated in Karimnagar district.

The water from the under-construction Mid Manair Dam in Boinapally mandal of Karimnagar had started overflowing from the bund and the earthen embankment had got breached, resulting in floods in the area.

“Over 1,000 villagers staying in six villages near the Mid Manair dam, which was overflowing, were evacuated last evening. It was a precautionary evacuation… the situation has now improved and they will be sent back today,” Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pradeep Chandra said.