Rain, thundershowers expected across nation tomorrow

May 23, 2017 | By :
Rain, thundershowers expected across nation tomorrow
Pre-monsoon rains lashed in several parts of Delhi - National Capital Region.

New Delhi, May 23: It has been predicted that there will be scattered rain and thundershowers in most part of the country.

According to skymetweather, scattered rain and thundershowers are expected to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and adjoining Tamil Nadu.

Also, dust storm and thundershower are likely at a few places over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

However, the heatwave is likely to continue in the interior parts of Odisha and at some places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

It also said that good rains are likely to continue over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Delhi turns into gas chamber: Schools shut down, over 49 Trains delayed, 14 rescheduled
US Company Marylebone Cricket Club’s idea of Giant tents to end rain delays in cricket
Holiday tomorrow for all educational institutions in Kerala due to heavy rains
Typhoon Noru makes landfall central Japan hammered with rain
Here is a Guide for men to beat the rains in style
Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs60 a kg after crop damage due to rain
Top