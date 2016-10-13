Raina to miss ODI series opener against New Zealand

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Star batsman Suresh Raina will miss the first One-Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala as the southpaw is recovering from a bout of viral fever.

After thrashing the Kiwis 3-0 in the Test series, India will take on the visitors in a five-match ODI series with the first match scheduled at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium at Dharamsala.

“The BCCI medical team has confirmed that Suresh Raina, who is recovering from a bout of viral fever, is ruled out of the first ODI of the Paytm ODI Trophy against New Zealand,” the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

The board has, however, decided against naming a replacement for the senior left-hander.

“There will be no replacement in the team,” the statement added.

The Dharamsala ODI will be followed by the second match at the Ferozshah Kotla here on October 20 while the third and fourth matches will be played respectively at Mohali (October 23) and Ranchi (October 26).

The final match will be hosted at Vizag on October 29.

