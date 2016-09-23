Rains lash Mumbai for 6th day in row; heavy downpour likely

Mumbai, Sep 23: Mumbaikars this morning woke up to heavy showers as intermittent rains continued to lash the city and its outskirts for sixth day today even as the weatherman predicted more heavy downpour in the metropolis. According to disaster management control room of the civic body, no injury or casualty has been reported so far.

“Our officers are keeping a close watch on the rain and preparedness. Few routes of BEST buses have been diverted and local suburban services were running late by 5 to 10 minutes,” a disaster management cell official said.

He said they have received several complaints of potholes on roads across the city which have been causing inconvenience to the motorists. “We take every complaint very sincerely, and each complaint is forward to the concerned authorities with a deadline to address it,” the official said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), its weather stations recorded 32.5 mm rainfall in the island city, 25.14 mm in western suburbs and 23.77 mm in the eastern suburbs in last 24 hours till 8 AM today. “Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at one or two places in the next 24 hours,” IMD, Mumbai Director V K Rajiv told PTI. He said an alert was issued yesterday to fishermen not to venture into the deep sea, and they were reviewing it today too.