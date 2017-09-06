Raipur’s City Mall pays tribute to Father of our Nation

New Delhi, September 6: Father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhiji, was honoured at Raipur. Gandhi Memorabilia Expo 2017 that was organised at Raipur’s City Mall was an effort to admire the magical life of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was organised by Dr Aaditya Pratap Singh. Entertainment and the collection on display was a beautiful endeavour by Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh. He has a mesmerising collection of coins, postal stamps, key rings and bank notes.

A doctor by profession, Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh holds degrees like MBBS, MD, MA, LLB, PhD, D.Lit, and is keen on acquiring knowledge from all sources. He has recently completed his Doctorate in Numismatic from Oxford University. He also has been awarded with the “Kentucky Colonel” honorary title from UK.

As a responsible citizen of India, he also takes classes for young students to make them aware of the national history, its importance and ways to preserve it. As a nationalist, he wants people to get inspired by Gandhi and his ethics and mimic him for the welfare of the country.

The exhibition was a star studded event which was attended not only by Indian celebrities but also Russian ones. Actress Prachi Desai and ‘Mohenjo Daro’ fame actor Tufail Khan Rigoo and Martina Thariyan attended the event. Russian actresses Yana and Victoria came all the way from Russia making Gandhi Memorabilia Expo truly memorable.

