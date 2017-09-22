Rajastan school bus turns turtle near Jhalawar road on NH 27, injures 12 children

September 22, 2017 | By :
Rajastan school bus turns turtle near Jhalawar road on NH 27, injures 12 children

Rajasthan, Septemeber 22: In Rajasthan, a school bus carrying students turned turtle near Jhalawar road on NH 27. Reportedly, twelve students were injure in the accident. They were taken to a hospital and were admitted there. Rescue operation

Tags: , ,
Top