Rajasthan: Bus falls off bridge, kills 32, several injured

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Dec 23 : At least 32 people are feared dead while many others injured after a bus carrying passengers fell off a bridge into a river in Sawai Madhopur’s Dubi on Saturday morning.

“Total 26 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is underway to find any survivors,” Circle Officer Subhash Mishra said.

According to a preliminary investigation, high speed can be the reason behind the accident.

As soon as the incident was reported, all the top officials reached the spot.

The rescue operation is underway.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)