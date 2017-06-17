Rajasthan Chief Sec’y asks dept. heads identify inefficient employees for removal

Jaipur/Rajasthan, June 17: Rajasthan Chief Secretary O.P. Meena, has in an order, asked all department heads to identify employees, who have completed 15 years of service or attained 50 years of their age and whose work is unsatisfactory.

He has directed all departmental heads to complete the process within three months and apprise the Department of errant personnel who can be removed from their jobs.

Drawing the attention to Rule 53(1) of Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, the order said that “those officers or employees who have completed 15 years of service or completed 50 years of age, whichever is earlier, and who have suspicious integrity and unsatisfactory work record, or are unable to carry out their work due to some disabilities, can be removed from the job.”

Such officers or employees can be removed with three months of notice or on payment of three months salary and allowances with immediate effect from state civil services, the order said. (ANI)