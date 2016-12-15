Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje launches Amma like canteens-Annapurna Rasoi yojana

Jaipur,Dec15:Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has gone the Amma way.Scores of Amma canteens which offer affordable hygienic food to the less privileged in Tamil Nadu, Vasundhara Raje government has introduced Annapurna Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan. The scheme offers subsidised food for people across several categories. As per the government scheme, breakfast shall be made available at Rs 5 and nutritious food for Rs 8. The scheme is meant to offer subsidised food to labourers, rickshaw pullers, auto wallahs, employees, students, working women, old and disabled and needy people.

In the first phase, subsidised food shall be made available in more than 10 districts, including Vasundhara’s own constituency Jhalawar. The scheme is being implemented simultaneously in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Baran, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Jhawlawar – Jhalarapatan. Vasundhara inaugurated the scheme at the Municipal Council office in Jaipur today in state party resident Ashok Parnami and Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoty’s presence.

Vasundhara Raje has been often criticised by the Congress in Rajasthan for not bringing in enough welfare measures for the poor despite getting an overwhelming mandate during the 2013 Assembly polls. She has also been panned for not carrying on with or going slow on some of the key schemes or projects introduced by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Barmer Refinery Project, considered the Gehlot’s pet project, has allegedly been languishing in cold storage, even after more than three years in office for the current dispensation. Also, the free medicine scheme, which Gehlot introduced, was scrapped after Vasundhara came into power. Instead, she brought in Bhamashah Yojana, which some observers believe, does not have the same appeal amongst the masses.

Earlier this month, Vasundhara Raje made several changes in the government, bringing in new faces during a much – anticipated cabinet expansion. Amma Canteens, introduced by late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, had become a massive hit in the Southern state and expected to pay rich dividends during the elections. Vasundhara Raje shall be hoping that replicating the scheme in the desert state has a similar effect.