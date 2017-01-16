Rajasthan Education minister Vasudev Devanani gaffe at Hingonia Goshala event : Cow inhales as well as exhales oxygen

Jaipur , Jan 16:is the only animal that inhales as well as exhales oxygen, claimed Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani on Saturday, reported Indian Express.

The minister made the remark while speaking at the Hingonia Goshala during an event organised by the Akshaya Patra foundation.

“Gai ekmatra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen his chodta hai,” said the minister underscoring the animals’ ‘scientific significance’.

The report also said that the remark made by the minister was against the claims made by the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation.