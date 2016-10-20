Rajasthan Government asks SC to urgently take up the petition against Salman Khan

New Delhi, October 20: In a petition filed by Rajasthan, the government asks the asks Supreme Court to take up the petition against Salman Khan’s acquittal in chinkara poaching case urgently.

Yesterday the Rajasthan government said in the Supreme Court that the actor Salman Khan should be ordered to surrender immediately so he can return to jail in two poaching cases.

In July, the Rajasthan High Court found Mr Khan not guilty killing an endangered species of gazelle orchinkara in two separate incidents in 1998 while he was shooting a film in the desert state.

More details awaited.