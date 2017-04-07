Rajasthan Govt. announces 10 percent Surcharge on stamp duty for cow protection

Jaipur, April 07: The Rajasthan government has imposed a 10 percent cow cess as a surcharge on stamp duty for protection and propagation of cows in the state.

The surcharge will be applicable on non-judicial instruments like making rent agreements, mortgage papers and lease agreement as they will now pay a surcharge of 10 percent on stamp duty for cow protection in BJP-ruled Rajasthan.

Following Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announcement in Budget 2017-18, the state’s Finance Department has imposed a surcharge on all such instruments that are non-judicial in nature, an order of which was released on March 31.

“In exercise of the powers conferred of the Rajasthan Stamp Act, 1998 and in supersession of this department’s notification, state government hereby order surcharge at the rate of 10% on stamp duty payable on all instruments for the purposes of conservation and propagation of cow and its progeny,” states the order.

The cow cess will not apply to Judicial stamps, revenue ticket and insurance tickets on account of exclusion from the order. The surcharge has been imposed on all non-judicial instruments.

In her budget speech last year, Vasundhara Raje had proposed surcharge for the development of basic infrastructure facilities and protection and propagation of cows.

At present, the Rajasthan Cow Ministry is allocated 11 percent share of the entire land registrations revenue.

Last month, Punjab government had also given the nod for a cow cess in some cities. The cess in Punjab would be applicable on items like automobiles and utilities like electricity.