Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria condemns alleged Love-Jihad murder

Jaipur/Rajasthan, Dec 7: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday termed the video of a man being burnt alive over the alleged love-jihad case in Rajsamand as gut-wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator.

The home minister told ANI: “The video is gut-wrenching. Strict action will be taken against him (the perpetrator) once caught.”

“Despite knowing the consequences, he made the video viral,” said Kataria.

The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it to social media yesterday.

The minister said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

In the incident, a Muslim man named Afrazul was hacked and burnt in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. The killer had alleged love jihad as the reason for his act.

Video of the brutal murder was recorded and it was uploaded to the social media. Apparently, the videography is done by a third person.

In the video, the accused Shambhu Lal can be seen repeatedly beating the victim and then setting him on fire. The video had gone viral on social media.

The police had arrested the accused Shambhu Lal and are questioning him. He had called Afrazul to the spot as if for some job and hacked him to death, mercilessly ignoring his cries for life.

A Special Investigation Team was set up by the Rajasthan government to investigate the murder. The team would also be probing any chance of a communal aspect to the murder in the name of Love Jihad.

With inputs from ANI.