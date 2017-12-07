Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria condemns alleged Love-Jihad murder

December 7, 2017 | By :
Rajasthan 'love-jihad': Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victim's kin

Jaipur/Rajasthan, Dec 7: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday termed the video of a man being burnt alive over the alleged love-jihad case in Rajsamand as gut-wrenching and assured stringent action against the perpetrator.

The home minister told ANI: “The video is gut-wrenching. Strict action will be taken against him (the perpetrator) once caught.”

“Despite knowing the consequences, he made the video viral,” said Kataria.

The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it to social media yesterday.

The minister said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

In the incident, a Muslim man named Afrazul was hacked and burnt in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. The killer had alleged love jihad as the reason for his act.

Burnt body of the victim Afrazul.

Video of the brutal murder was recorded and it was uploaded to the social media. Apparently, the videography is done by a third person.

In the video, the accused Shambhu Lal can be seen repeatedly beating the victim and then setting him on fire. The video had gone viral on social media.

The police had arrested the accused Shambhu Lal and are questioning him. He had called Afrazul to the spot as if for some job and hacked him to death, mercilessly ignoring his cries for life.

A Special Investigation Team was set up by the Rajasthan government to investigate the murder. The team would also be probing any chance of a communal aspect to the murder in the name of Love Jihad.

With inputs from ANI.
Tags: ,
Related News
The case against Pravin Togadia withdrawn 3 years ago: Says Rajasthan Minister
Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash men in UP alleging ‘love jihad’
Right-wing groups kicks start campaign against ‘Love Jihad’ from today
Another Love Jihad: Former Mumbai model Rashmi accuses husband Asif of forcible conversion to Islam
Our Final goal is to turn India into a theocratic Islamic state, says Popular Front of India activist
Kerala love jihad case: SC says consent of women is important, asks to produce her on November 27
Top