Rajasthan Lokayukta questions ‘undeclared ban’ by JMC on claiming abandoned cows

JAIPUR,Oct15: Rajasthan Lokayukta has taken cognisance of the’undeclared ban’ by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) oncatching abandoned cows, following the large number of bovine deaths at the city’s Hingonia cattle shelter.

The Lokayukta has sought explanations from the chief secretary, principal secretary (local self-governance), principal secretary (PWD), chairperson of Rajasthan Gau Seva Aayog, all district collectors and district SPs, commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur municipal corporations.

Soon after the state BJP government faced public ire from across the country over the staggering numbers of bovine deaths at Hingonia in July-August, the number ofabandoned cows on city streets and even the highways increased by many folds. There were reports that an ‘undeclared ban’ has been imposed on catching abandoned cows and putting them in the state-run cattle shelters, as these were poorly managed and did not have even enough fodder. The number of road accidents due to freely roaming cattle subsequently increased, especially at nights.

The Lokayukta expressed surprise that abandoned cows roaming on roads in Jaipur were in high numbers despite the city having 131 private cow shelters and homes. In its order, the Lokayukta cited a news report saying there were around 300 to 400 cows on roads around the Chandpole Gate, around 1000 cows on roads from Chomu Circle to Harmada, another 100 cows in Johari Bazaar, more than 300 in Indira Bazaar and around 450 cows from Government Hostel crossing to Sanganeri Gate, among other main markets of the city.