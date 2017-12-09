Rajasthan ‘love-jihad’: Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victim’s family

Jaipur/Rajasthan,Dec 9: The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the man who was burnt alive in Rajsamand, allegedly for ‘love jihad’.

The crime that has shocked the nation came to light after the perpetrator filmed the incident on Dev heritage road in Rajnagar area and uploaded it on the social media.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Afrazul Khan, Bengali migrant worker in Rajasthan and the accused as Shambhu Lal Raigar, a former marble trader. The videos that were uploaded on social media by 14-year-old nephew of Raigar, record him saying he killed Afrazul to save a woman from “love jihad”.

The police has arrested Raigar and his nephew and declared that a death penalty would be sought for the former.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) said the prima facie reports cited the man seen in the video was not a ‘normal human being’ and a further investigation has been initiated in the matter. (ANI)