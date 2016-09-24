Rajasthan man tries selfie with python escapes hurt

September 24, 2016 | By :

Jaipur,Sept24:In an unusual incident, a person narrowly escaped getting hurt while trying to click a selfie with a python in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu district.

The incident took place yesterday when the forest department of Mount Abu caught a python from a private hotel in Sirohi.

Subsequently, forest department officials reached the spot and captured the reptile. This is when the person in question tried to capture the moment along with the reptile.

As soon as he posed for a photo, the python attacked him. However, the person narrowly escaped getting himself hurt from the reptile.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
The case against Pravin Togadia withdrawn 3 years ago: Says Rajasthan Minister
PM Modi to attend work commencement of Rajasthan oil refinery
Doctors are free to agitate and demand, but not at cost of life, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria after nine arrests 
Love Jihad: Muslim Man Dragged Out from hotel, brutally beaten for being with a Hindu women
Rajasthan woman set on fire by her lover and his family for rejecting marriage proposal 
Top