Rajasthan man tries selfie with python escapes hurt

Jaipur,Sept24:In an unusual incident, a person narrowly escaped getting hurt while trying to click a selfie with a python in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu district.

The incident took place yesterday when the forest department of Mount Abu caught a python from a private hotel in Sirohi.

Subsequently, forest department officials reached the spot and captured the reptile. This is when the person in question tried to capture the moment along with the reptile.

As soon as he posed for a photo, the python attacked him. However, the person narrowly escaped getting himself hurt from the reptile.