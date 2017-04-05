Rajasthan: Muslim man assaulted by cow vigilantes in Alwar dies in hospital

Alwar, April 05: One man has died and four others severely injured after a crowd of cow vigilantes alias gau rakshaks brutally beat them up for transporting cows in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Pehlu Khan, 55, a resident of Haryana, succumbed to his injuries on Monday night, two days after the attack on Saturday. Police said Pehlu Khan and at least four others were attacked even as they produced documents to show that they had purchased the cows. Pehlu Khan’s companions are still in the hospital.

A video which is being widely circulated shows the men being chased and beaten by a mob of ‘gau rakshaks’. One of the men lies slumped on the road, unconscious. The video is likely to have been taken by locals. While the driver was let off, the mob set upon the five men.

10 people have been arrested, say the police.

“Gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal stopped four vehicles, near Jaguwas crossing on National Highway 8, on Saturday evening, alleging that they were illegally transporting bovines. These vehicles were coming from Jaipur, and were headed towards Nuh district in Haryana,”

-Ramesh Chand Sinsinwar, SHO, Behror police station.

#WATCH: 5 men beaten up & their vehicle vandalised by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar; later 1 man succumbed to injuries (01.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/almfW9W954 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 5, 2017

Reports say that the men had produced documents to show that they had purchased the cows, but the gau rakshaks stopped the four vehicles, near the Jaguwas crossing on National Highway 8, on Saturday evening, alleging that they were illegally transporting the animals.

These vehicles were coming from Jaipur and were headed towards Nuh district in Haryana.

Last month, a mob attacked a hotel in Jaipur, alleging that it was selling beef. The staff was thrashed in the presence of policemen, who allegedly didn’t stop them.

However, the transporters were also booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, he said. Alwar SP Rahul Prakash did not comment on the issue.