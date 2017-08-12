Rajasthan: No holiday on Gandhi Jayanti in collleges and universities

Jaipur/ Rajasthan, August 12: After so many years noticing Gandhi Jayanti as a national holiday, the Rajasthan Higher Education Department pronounced that there would be no holiday on October 2 in sate-run colleges and universities in 2017.

The higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari told Press Trust of India that “We would want students to commemorate the occasion. So, we took a decision not to announce holiday on Gandhi Jayanti.” Kiran Maheshwari added that the changes required in the new holiday calendar for the academic year 2017-18 were issued in which the amendment has been made.

Rajasthan: New holiday calendar for state universities; no holiday on Gandhi jayanti. @VasundharaBJP pic.twitter.com/YShCOvgoW4

— NewsX (@NewsX) August 12, 2017

She added that the calendar was dispatched to the Raj Bhavan and it was sent to 12 state universities from there sometime back.

On 16 March 2005, the BJP government in Goa had discontinued Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 from the list of public holidays. The judgement has provoke other reactions from a section of legislators in the state.

In October, the institutions would observe holidays on Muharram and Diwali.