Rajasthan Roadways bus catches fire on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway

Jaipur, Feb 21: A Rajasthan Roadways bus, carrying around 25 passengers, caught fire on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway here today, but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Delhi when it caught fire due to short circuit. The driver stopped the vehicle immediately and all the passengers got down quickly, SHO of Kotputali Police Staion Ravindra Pratap said.

The flames were extinguished by fire tenders and the passengers were taken to Jaipur in other bus, he said.