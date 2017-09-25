Rajasthan woman set on fire by her lover and his family for rejecting marriage proposal 

September 25, 2017 | By :
44-years old man Narmada Sahu burnt alive by three neighbours who allegedly tried to molest his daughter in MP

Banswara/ Rajasthan, September 25: A woman was burnt alive by a man and his father in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Sunday night allegedly for rejecting her lover’s marriage proposal.

The victim Seema Yadav was reportedly assaulted on the streets by her alleged lover and his family before setting her on fire by throwing kerosene on her.

The victim was referred to a hospital in Udaipur after her condition turned critical. According to a statement given by the police, the victim accused Ravi Yadav and his father of assaulting her.

The police have arrested the accused Ravi Yadav his father Chandu Yadav and mother Ganga Yadav on the charges of attempt to murder.

The condition of the victim in Udaipur hospital remains critical and there is a very slim chance of surviving.

(ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
The case against Pravin Togadia withdrawn 3 years ago: Says Rajasthan Minister
PM Modi to attend work commencement of Rajasthan oil refinery
Doctors are free to agitate and demand, but not at cost of life, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria after nine arrests 
44-years old man Narmada Sahu burnt alive by three neighbours who allegedly tried to molest his daughter in MP
Love Jihad: Muslim Man Dragged Out from hotel, brutally beaten for being with a Hindu women
Food poisoning after consuming food arranged by businessman, 60 children fall ill in Rajasthan
Top