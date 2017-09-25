Rajasthan woman set on fire by her lover and his family for rejecting marriage proposal 

Banswara/ Rajasthan, September 25: A woman was burnt alive by a man and his father in Banswara, Rajasthan, on Sunday night allegedly for rejecting her lover’s marriage proposal.

The victim Seema Yadav was reportedly assaulted on the streets by her alleged lover and his family before setting her on fire by throwing kerosene on her.

The victim was referred to a hospital in Udaipur after her condition turned critical. According to a statement given by the police, the victim accused Ravi Yadav and his father of assaulting her.

The police have arrested the accused Ravi Yadav his father Chandu Yadav and mother Ganga Yadav on the charges of attempt to murder.

The condition of the victim in Udaipur hospital remains critical and there is a very slim chance of surviving.

