Rajasthani tea-stall owner gave Rs 1 crore dowry: Now, under the scanner of Income Tax Department 

Alwar, April 13: A Rajasthani tea stall owner got Income Tax Department’s notice after he had allegedly paid a dowry of Rs 1 crore at his daughters’ wedding held on the outskirts of the Rajasthan capital on April 5th.

The tea stall owner, Leela Ram Gujjar, owns a tea stall at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan, married off six of his daughters at the ceremony and four of them were allegedly under the age of eighteen.

The Law prohibits the marriage of girls under eighteen from getting married while giving and taking of dowry is a serious offence that attracts imprisonment of not less than 5 years.

The IT department enters into the scene after a video of the function got wide coverage on social media, purportedly showing the tea-seller counting bundles of cash in front of wedding guests in the Kotaputali area near Jaipur.

He was allegedly paying the dowry to members of the bridegrooms’ family.

Leela Ram Gujjar has been asked to appear at income tax office in Jaipur, and explain how he amassed so much cash. He will have to produce records to show the source of money.

The police department and district administration officials launched an inquiry after the video went viral on social media. But Leela Ram Gujjar, the father of the brides, could not be traced.

“Leela Ram Gujjar had printed the names of only two of his daughters on the wedding invitation card. They were adults. But we are investigating reports that he conducted his minor daughters marriages too. He is on the run,” sub-divisional magistrate of the area Suresh Choudhary said.

The video is allegedly from the “vidai” ritual, when the bride bids farewell to her family.

