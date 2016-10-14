Rajasthani women booked for running state’s biggest opium racket

Jodhpur, October 14: It would be hard to believe that a women from an ordinary family, run one of the biggest opium trade in the state and owns a mansion and a fleet of luxury cars.

Her name is Sumita, also known as Sunita. The successful business women is now in the custody of the Jodhpur police. It has been believed that she owns one of the biggest drug smuggling networks in Rajasthan.

The police got information about Sunita when they caught two people in connection with smuggling opium three days ago.

While interrogated, they revealed that they are working for a woman called Sunita and gave them the details where she lives.

However, when the police force arrived at the place, they were astonished to find the four-storied house in Jodhpur’s Boranada area. In the search the force has found around 75 grams of opium.

They have also discovered evidences like a GPS system and an array of cars that were allegedly used for the supply and delivery of opium, reports ndtv.com.

Six years ago, she was just a woman who accompanied her husband, a driver, to the city.

Her life changed when her husband took up a job in Karnataka and moved away. She found the new business with Rajuram Ikram, a liquor and drug smuggler with an ‘appreciable’ crime record.

“He was the one who introduced Sumita to the world of smuggling,” said Anwar Khan, a senior police officer.

A year back when Ikram was briefly arrested for smuggling opium, Sumita reportedly began to take over his network. She would escort and drive consignments of opium from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan – traditional opium growing areas.

These would then be further delivered on her instructions.

She controlled from home her network of cars used to pick up opium and deliver them in parts of western Rajasthan. She allegedly also roped in family members.

The police have sealed her bungalow and are looking for her missing partner Ikram.

Along with Sumita, four others of her gang have been arrested.