Rajasthan’s Bikaner witnesses gang-rape of 28-year-old woman by 23 men after being abducted in a Bolero SUV ,six arrested

September 29, 2017 | By :
4-year-old allegedly sexually molested by teacher in Kolkata school

Afterwards, she was taken to another secluded place in Palana village where more men joined and repeatedly raped her.

The FIR mentioned that the victim was then dropped back on the next day, on September 26, at the same point from where she was picked up.

The police have registered a complaint against two suspects and 21 unidentified others.

Top