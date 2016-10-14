Rajathi Ammal, wife of DMK Chief Karunanidhi, visits Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Apollo hospital

Chennai, October 14: DMK Chief Karunanidhi’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi’s mother, Rajathi Ammal, visited Apollo Hospital to enquire about the health of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, reports thenewsminute.com.

According to a source in Karunanidhi’s office, Rajathi Ammal had been seeking permission, to meet Jayalalithaa, from the DMK supremo ever since he wrote a note wishing Jayalalithaa a fast recovery.

After Stalin’s visit to Apollo Hospital, Rajathi Ammal had been insistent that she wanted to visit Jayalalithaa. “She had told Kalaignar that a woman from the family should meet Jayalalithaa or her aides and extend our well wishes,” according to sources.

Kanimozhi and Jayalalithaa’s office confirmed that Rajathi Ammal had visited the hospital around 7 pm on Thursday. Eventhough she could not meet Jayalalithaa, she spoke to her aide Sasikala about the Jayalalithaa’s health.

Though most Tamil channels have reporters posted outside Apollo hospital on a 24-hour basis, the channels seem to have missed the visit as Rajathi Ammal would have gone in like any other private citizen.

Apollo Hospital has seen a stream of high-profile visitors in the last few days, including Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Among the political leaders of Tamil Nadu CPI’s D Raja, TMC’s GK Vasan, BJP’s Tamilisai Soundararajan and MDMK’s Vaiko had visited. The DMK had also earlier been represented by party Treasurer and Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin, visiting the hospital on Saturday. ‘

After his visit, Stalin had said that he discussed the CM’s health with Ministers O Panneerselvam and Vijaya Bhaskar and expressed his wishes that she recover soon.