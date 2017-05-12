Rajdhani Express passengers complained to railway officials , not served food on the train during its journey

Ranchi,May12:Passengers of the New Delhi- Ranchi Rajdhani Express of May 10 complained to the railway officials here that they were not served food on the train during its journey, railway officials said on Friday.

The Ranchi Railway Division has taken seriously the passenger’s dissatisfaction on delay in serving food in the 12454 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express on May 10, the officials said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Neeraj Kumar was at the station with his team at Ranchi station when the train arrived on Thursday, according to a railway release.

Kumar spoke to the passengers, who complained that they did not get food as there was no catering staff to serve food.

Following the complaint, the official ensured sufficient food and staff in the 12453 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani express on Friday.

“There were staff vacancies in serving the food. Now everything is under control,” said a senior railway official.

The train left on Thursday after inspection of cleanliness, pantry car and full staff strength and all other facilities, the release said.