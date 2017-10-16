Rajesh and Nupur Talwars To Be Freed Today; Won’t go back to Noida home, visit Dasna jail every 15 days to check inmates

Noida, Oct 16: The Dentist Couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwars, won’t go back to their Noida residence after being released from jail on Monday, where their daughter Aarushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj has murdered 9 years ago.

The doctor couple, who’ll be released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on Monday afternoon, is likely to head to Group Captain (retd) BG Chitnis’s home, father of Nupur Talwar.

“We will celebrate Diwali together,” said Nupur’s old parents, further adding that the hunt for the Aarushi Talwar’s killer will continue.

The double-murder of Aarushi and Hemraj in Jalvayu Vihar’s L-tower in Sector 25 Noida shook the entire nation. On May 16, 2008, Aarushi was found murdered in the L-tower flat, her throat slit. The body of domestic help Hemraj, who went missing and was assumed to be Aarushi’s killer, was found on the roof of the tower next day.

The flat is currently rented out to a young couple.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday ruled that the Talwars did not kill their daughter. A division bench of the court comprising justices BK Narayana and AK Mishra upheld the Talwars’ appeal against the CBI court order and the two are lodged in the Dasna prison in Ghaziabad since November 26, 2013, after they were awarded life sentence in the case.

The Talwars will visit the Dasna Jail every 15 days to help inmates facing dental problems after their release, said the jail authorities.

“The Talwars, who gave medical service for free, refused remuneration. If they would’ve taken it, the amount would’ve been appx Rs 49,500,” said D. Maurya, Jailor of Dasna Jail.

The dentist couple had helped revive the near “defunct” dental department at the prison hospital, a jail official said.

“We were concerned about the fate of our dental department after their (Talwars) release. They (Talwars) have assured us that they would visit the jail to attend to inmates every 15 days even after their release,” jail doctor Sunil Tyagi told PTI.

Tyagi said besides prisoners, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have also been treating jail staff, police officials and their children.

“Since Talwars have come here (prison), they have treated thousands of patients who are happy with their services,” he said.

To manage rush of dental patients at the jail hospital after Talwars’ release, prison authorities have also tied up with a Ghaziabad-based dental college