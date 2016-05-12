Rajeswari safeguarded her younger child; like animals do: Neighbours

Kochi, May 12: For Jisha and her mother Rajeswari, life was a struggle against all odds that would affect an isolated and insecure life. They rather preferred to mutually protect themselves than depending on the neighbourhood.

The residents of Kuruppampady village in Ernakulam district have a unanimous opinion that Jisha and her mother never shared any concerns with them.

“The family have been residing in this canal puramboke land for the past two decades. Rajeswari was a very friendly person and used to visit our house. But she totally changed after her elder daughter Deepa ran away and married without her consent,” recalls Sulochana C, a neighbour.

The two sisters were also good in classical dance and they used teach dance to the local kids in the village.

“Rajeswari was very arrogant lady and used to watch everyone with an eye of suspicion. Though we had made couple of attempts to mingle with Jisha and her mother, she used to shout and abuse us,” said Thomas K K.

Jisha was dearly to everyone in the village, though she was an introvert and didn’t speak much with any person.

Jisha used to take water from Rosy Mathew whose house is nearly 1.5 kms away from the canal road.

“Once, I asked Jisha that why she is postponing her marriage. She replied that she wanted to first complete her LLB and shift to a more secured house and lead a happy life with her mother before getting married,” said Rosy.

She also added that Rajeswary had a peculiar character that she, while walking used to cover her face with the handbag.

Recalling the events of that night, Shashi says: “The neighbours were wary of getting involved, as the family kept aloof from others.” He says that none of the neighbours had known that she was a law student until the media reported it.

Gram panchayat member Shiji says she came to the spot after one of the neighbours called her and told her what was happening. “She kept banging on the door asking for help. She has a reputation for hurling abuses, no one wanted to get involved. One of the neighbours called the police.”

Shiji emphasizes that she did everything possible to help Jisha’s family except for receiving the body after the post mortem. The panchayat looked after the expenses, villagers say.

Though, both had enough of dreams to lead a secured and happy life, and Jisha was murdered before its realisation.