Rajinikant more suitable partner for BJP due to religious beliefs, I am a rationalist: Kamal Hassan

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 26: Actor Kamal Haasan said that his professional rival Rajinikanth is a suitable ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party while Kamal Hassan itself is a rationalist, clearly giving a hint on the expected political trajectories of the two Tamil superstars.

According to reliable sources, Kamal Hassan told that “Rajnikant seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist. There has been good days in Tamil Nadu. I cannot speak about other states but when will good days come? ” Kamal Haasan said that “I will float a new political outfit by the turn of the year and that it would be against both the main Dravidian parties in the state. The people living in Tamil Nadu have seen the corruption made by both the parties DMK and AIADMK. My fight is against corruption.”

Kamal Hassan further mentioned that ” I cannot commit a time but we are trying to launch the new party before New Year. When asked about his high profile meeting with Arvind Kejriwal which many thought might be a sign of his aligning with the AAP, Kamal Hassan said that ” I did not go to Kejriwal, he came to me. It was kind of him.”

According yo official sources, Kamal Hassan said that “I am against casteism. Although I am not a communist, I admire certain people who are. Some of my heroes are communists. I love my country but it starts from my home and then from my state. There is definitely a divide between North and South India. Delhi doesn’t understand Tamil Nadu, and vice-versa. Even if there is a positive move from either side, the other views it with suspicion. This is why no national party has made it in Tamil Nadu.”

Rajinikanth is the other superstar to have talked about entering politics and cleaning up the system. While many wish to see both of them put up a front together, Kamal Hassan indicated that he was open to working with his counterpart on issue basis. Kamal Hassan added that “I speak to Rajini regularly, he is a friend. I informed him when I decided to join politics. As for now, there are no plans but I am open to working with him.He seems like a more suitable ally for the saffron party because of his religious beliefs, while I am a rationalist. Unfortunately, I am entering politics because the sate has never been in such a bad situation. I am entering politics now because the state has never been in such a bad shape.”