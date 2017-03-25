Rajinikanth cancels visit to Sri Lanka

Chennai, March 25: Mega Star Rajinikanth has canceled his proposed visit to Sri Lanka.

The actor was planning to travel to Sri Lanka on April 9 to start a Rs 22 crore housing project by the Gnanam Foundation which is a charitable organization in the northern regions hit by the 26-year-old civil war that came to end in 2009.

As per the reports, Tamil fringe groups like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal KAtchi (VCK), Marumarlarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMDK) and few others are opposing the Rajini’s visit.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal KAtchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan said, “”I have no personal agenda against Rajinikanth. We are good friends. But, I strongly oppose his decision to visit Sri Lanka and participate in an event organized by Lyca, which has business ties with the Sri Lankan government.”

“Artists should only entertain people. We, on behalf of our party ‘Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’ request Rajnikanth not to earn Tamil people’s hatred by participating in this event.”

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder and former MLA T Velmurugan said the Rajini should not “fall prey” to the efforts to paint a rosy picture of Sinhala-Tamil relations in the island nation. “At a time when Tamils are seeking justice for the ethnic violence in Sri Lanka, the Mega Star’s visit does not augur well. This is an attempt by Sri Lankan government through Lyca to create an image that Sinhalas and Tamils are living unitedly,” he told News agency. The homes have been constructed by Gnanam Foundation. The event is being organised by Lyca Productions, which is also producing the star’s next release, 2.0 .

